Credit Agricole S A Sells 777 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Danaher were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $266.05 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

