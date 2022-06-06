Credit Agricole S A Makes New $730,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock worth $2,489,805,091 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

