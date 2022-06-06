Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

