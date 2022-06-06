Credit Agricole S A Has $326,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 567.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in XPeng were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

XPeng Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.