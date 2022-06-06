Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $4,013,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $476.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

