Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after buying an additional 352,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,039,000 after buying an additional 599,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after acquiring an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 891,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GT opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.88.
GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
