Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,806 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 99,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 62,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $205.02 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

