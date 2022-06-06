Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $196.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

