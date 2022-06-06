Credit Agricole S A Acquires 5,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Roblox were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

