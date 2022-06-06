Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,896 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $163.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.94 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

