Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

