Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 9,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 449,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BASE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

