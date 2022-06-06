Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and $10.52 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 196,017,557 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

