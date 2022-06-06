Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.10 or 0.02005778 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 257.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00375392 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.