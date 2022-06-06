Convex Finance Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.44 or 0.00026775 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $530.06 million and $11.99 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 282% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,952,589 coins and its circulating supply is 62,792,610 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

