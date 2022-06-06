Contrasting OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and OmniComm Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 11.48 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -59.89 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OLO and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.57%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

OLO beats OmniComm Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.