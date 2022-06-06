ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,672,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.