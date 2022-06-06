Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 987.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 267,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $77.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,772 shares of company stock worth $7,327,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

