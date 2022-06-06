Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,828 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $145.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

