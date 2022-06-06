Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

