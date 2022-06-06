Connable Office Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $83.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,851.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,978,483 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

