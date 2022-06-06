Connable Office Inc. Has $565,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,963,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 285.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 719,319 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.81 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

