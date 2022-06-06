Connable Office Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

