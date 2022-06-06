Connable Office Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

