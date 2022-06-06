Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Kemper stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

