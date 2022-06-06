Connable Office Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Franklin Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.