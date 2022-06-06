Connable Office Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $123.39 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.