Compass Point Trims Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Target Price to $85.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.60.

IBKR stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock worth $32,373,800 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

