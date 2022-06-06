Comparing EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

EnSync has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EnSync and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners -3.59% -0.72% -0.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EnSync and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than EnSync.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnSync and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.10 billion 2.40 -$124.00 million ($0.62) -57.74

EnSync has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

EnSync beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync (Get Rating)

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

