Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

