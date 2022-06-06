Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 644,342 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $264,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.77. 414,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,320,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

