Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,935 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $768,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,391,000 after buying an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,630. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

