Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 27789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

