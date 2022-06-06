Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $36.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. 16,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,362. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

