Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $388.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.73 million and the highest is $424.00 million. Clearway Energy reported sales of $380.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 23,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.38, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,084.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

