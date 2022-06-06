Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $109.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.30 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Clarus posted sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $472.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $478.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $510.38 million, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $524.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Clarus by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Clarus by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,880. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

