Citigroup Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,574,829 shares of company stock valued at $54,944,889. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

