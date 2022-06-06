Citigroup Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 188.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 281,229 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 60.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.