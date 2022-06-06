CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get CI&T alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CINT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. 121,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,362. CI&T has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.