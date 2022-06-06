CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.
CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.