Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

GE opened at $76.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

