Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,683 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 950,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,041.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,625,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.48.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.