Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,471 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

NYSE BA opened at $139.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

