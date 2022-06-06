Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,371 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $207.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

