Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,223 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after buying an additional 215,831 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.59 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.69 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

