Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 14,832 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $53.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

