Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $232.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.33.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

