Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

