Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $327.68 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.76 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.52 and a 200 day moving average of $317.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

