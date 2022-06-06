Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,979 shares of company stock worth $37,974,152. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $208.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

