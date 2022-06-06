Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.65.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

